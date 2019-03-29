Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Business & Finance | Mar 29, 2019

Nigeria Unexpectedly Cuts Key Rate For First Time Since 2015

Staff Writer
The headquarters of the Nigerian central bank in Abuja, Nigeria.
The headquarters of the Nigerian central bank in Abuja, Nigeria.

Nigeria’s central bank unexpectedly reduced its key interest rate for the first time in more than 3years to help boost the economy.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted to cut the rate to 13.5 percent from 14 percent, Governor Godwin Emefiele told reporters Tuesday in the capital, Abuja. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was for the key rate to be held at 14 percent.

—Bloomberg

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

22 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

22 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line