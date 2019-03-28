Mega Discount Online Store Ghana Expands Its Products Range & Introduce New Retail Shopping Experience.

Mega Discount Store: www.mega-gh.com an e-commerce retailer in Ghana have expanded its collections range and introduced a new ordering & delivery system. The online store offers a wide range of products easy to order online and delivered to your doorsteps anywhere in Ghana. From drones, phone cases, phone accessories, apparel, Dental care, car & motorcycle accessories, sunglasses To Smart Watches, Watches, adult sex toys, GPS, Insect Repellents Smart home, Cameras & the latest in electronics gadgets they can get their hand on.

EXPRESS DELIVERY SERVICE

Ordering a product on Mega is an easy process: You see it, place an order & get delivered on time. Mega offers 2 shopping systems: Cash on Delivery (24h delivery) & Pre-Order (10 days delivery - upfront payment) for items not available in local warehouse, shipped & delivered directly to customers.

Mega offers several payments method: Cash on Delivery, Mobile Money & Paypal. Customers can reach customer support service 24 Hours a day by messenger or what-app chat from the homepage. Mega warrants all sold products and provide an after sale return policy stated on their home page.

The Mega team have reported that more and more Ghanaians are shopping from the comfort of their homes of all kinds of items.

ONLINE AFFILIATE MARKETING PROGRAM

As an online store & retailer Mega provide as well an ''Online Marketing Affiliate Program'' where any individual can join and work as an online sales executive and make money online by promoting Mega products on social media and earn a commission in return. (coming soon)

When asked about the '' Online Discount Store'' business concept, we were told Mega regularly do ''Fire Sales'' with up to 50% discounts, hence the name, that last for just 24 hours. Customers get instant notifications by sms when the sales are on! A new section is also being introduced for stocks liquidations.

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee Mega is determined to ensure customer satisfaction at all times during shopping process.