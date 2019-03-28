Felicia Konaah Tettey To Contest In Sagnarigu Primaries

Felicia Konaah Tetteh Making A Donation In Her Region

Information available to the Voiceless Media can confirm that Mrs. Felicia Tettey, the 2nd Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Northern Region, will contest for the party’s Parliamentary Primaries in the Sagnarigu Constituency when nominations are opened.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Voiceless Media in Accra, Mrs. Tetteh, also known as Tacorabama, explained that she grew up in the Sagnarigu constituency and therefore knows the developmental challenges facing the constituency and the people and will, therefore, present herself for the internal party Primaries with the aim of representing the Sagnarigu constituency in Parliament.

According to Mrs. Tettey, contesting for the position of a Vice Chairperson of the party and serving in that position has given her the understanding of party mobilization and organization which she will bring to bear on the chances of the NPP in the Sagnarigu constituency.

"I am a professional fundraiser and will, therefore, be able to raise the necessary funds and logistics needed to execute a competitive campaign and elections in the constituency", she said.

Mrs. Tettey used the occasion to appeal directly to the delegates of the Sagnarigu constituency to give her their mandate when the time comes.

Mrs. Felicia Tettey, it must be noted, has been engaged with NPP activities during her school days at the Tamale Polytechnic, during which time she was actively involved in the organization of the party through the TESCON of the Tamale Polytechnic.

She was both a member of the 2016 campaign team and also a member of the fundraising committee in Northern Region.

She has also been supportive of the activities of the party in the Constituency and Region and it is hoped that when elected as the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP for the Sagnarigu Constituency, she will be able to effect a credible campaign in the constituency.

Some of the Constituency Executives who the VOICELESS MEDIA spoke with were very pleased of her intention to contest the Primaries in the Sagnarigu constituency and pledge to give her their fullest support to take over from Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini who they say was performing well in speaking proverbs than bringing development to the constituency.