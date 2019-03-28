Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Mar 28, 2019

Agona East MP Donates Laptops To Basic Schools In Her Constituency

Theodore Viwotor
Agona East MP Donates Laptops To Basic Schools In Her Constituency

"OBAATANPA" HON QUEENSTAR MAAME POKUAH SAWYERR (MRS) on last Thursday and Friday donated laptops to some basic schools in her constituency.

The donation was in fulfillment of a request made by the schools.

The teachers and pupils of the beneficiary schools couldn't hide their joy as the donated items were going to solve their ICT problems.

The beneficiary schools include DUABONI AEDA, KWESIKUM AEDA, KWAME NTSI FUL/FUAWHIA AEDA, KENYAKO CATHOLIC, AGONA BAWJIASE AEDA, and other schools.

The MP also took the opportunity to interact with the chIefs and people in the communities, she visited sick people in their homes.

As usual, the communities received rice and cash from OBAATANPA. She encouraged everyone to come on board and work hard for victory in 2020.

3282019122605 l5hsk8v331 6c33e9d01ded462688c93e0bb2923178

3282019122606 ptkwn0a442 5a870138297347dbabbe53fd69cdb5d9

3282019122606 8et2xkjwvq 24be74d894544200a6bd6619200b8c73

3282019122607 rvmypdb553 914c5497fcd1413ba5cda0b245948b9e

3282019122607 1i840p4bbv 72491b48a80a48afb15df1b5769ab929

3282019122608 h41o266fey a30f963352f5487f829b6de1ba4a710a

3282019122609 l5gsj7u3i1 e14cdf88c0294c3d877bc0834a196c5d

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

20 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

20 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line