Agona East MP Donates Laptops To Basic Schools In Her Constituency

"OBAATANPA" HON QUEENSTAR MAAME POKUAH SAWYERR (MRS) on last Thursday and Friday donated laptops to some basic schools in her constituency.

The donation was in fulfillment of a request made by the schools.

The teachers and pupils of the beneficiary schools couldn't hide their joy as the donated items were going to solve their ICT problems.

The beneficiary schools include DUABONI AEDA, KWESIKUM AEDA, KWAME NTSI FUL/FUAWHIA AEDA, KENYAKO CATHOLIC, AGONA BAWJIASE AEDA, and other schools.

The MP also took the opportunity to interact with the chIefs and people in the communities, she visited sick people in their homes.

As usual, the communities received rice and cash from OBAATANPA. She encouraged everyone to come on board and work hard for victory in 2020.