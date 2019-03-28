2018 Recorded High Anaemia Deaths At Berekum Hospital

The Nursing Administrator of the Berekum Holy Family Hospital, Rev. Sister Margaret Mawuto has painted a gloomy picture of the rising cases of anaemia in the Berekum municipality, which led to many deaths in the year 2018.

Anaemia occurs when the level of red blood cells or the level of haemoglobin is lower than normal.

According to the Nursing administrator, death is being recorded among the youth.

She blamed bad eating habit and high cases of malaria as the causes of anaemia in the Municipality.

Rev. Sister Mawuto made this known during the 2018 performance review and stakeholders meeting of the Berekum Holy Family Hospital in the Bono Region.

She, therefore, advised the residents, especially the youth to cultivate a good eating habit, as well as use insecticide mosquito nets to prevent malaria.

She was happy that the hospital was able to reduce the high rate of maternal mortality, recording only two death in the year under review.

She was however unhappy with the delay in payment of claims by the National Health Insurance Authority which has crippled the financial condition of the hospital.

She has therefore appealed to the NHIA to ensure prompt payment to enable the hospital to provide all the essential health delivery services.

Rev. Sister Mawuto also appealed to the people of Berekum to always donate blood to the hospital, since they are planning to record zero maternal death this year.

The Berekum East Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kofi Adjei commended the hospital for the success chalked and pledge the support of government to stabilize the electrical power of the hospital and to provide them an ambulance through the government initiative of one Constituency, one ambulance.

Source: GhHealthOnline