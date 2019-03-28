Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Crime & Punishment | Mar 28, 2019

Man Beats His 70-Year-Old In-Law To Death

Kwaku Anane || Thepressradio.com
Man Beats His 70-Year-Old In-Law To Death

A 70-year-old man has been allegedly beaten to death by his brother-in-law in Bonsukrom, a suburb of Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Akye Kwaw lost his life as a result of a quarrel that ensued between him and his brother-in-law, Kofi Tandoh over some money.

Thepressradio.com understands that a brother of Kofi Tanko whose name was only given as Akromah made several efforts to intervene but unsuccessful.

The suspect and his brother, Akromah are currently on the run since Monday, March 25th, 2019.

Corroborating the story, the Agona Nkwanta District Police Command mentioned that, they have arrested the sister of Tandoh who is an accomplice to assist in investigations.

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

18 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

18 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line