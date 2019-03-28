Ghanaians Must Unite And Work Together - If Our Nation Is Ever To Be Transformed Successfully

Whiles some hot-headed members of our mostly-corrupt and feckless political class, argue amongst themselves, the world is changing rapidly. Unfortunately, nations that don't have clued-on leaderships, will be left far behind, in humankind's high-tech swift-march-of-progress.

The question is: Instead of those pointless and never-ending-arguments, why don't the more honest and principled moderates in both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the biggest of the opposition parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), put the national interest (the overall well-being of ordinary Ghanaians), ahead of constantly seeking party advantage; and rather opt to collaborate on the serious business of focusing exclusively on the daunting nation-building task, facing all of us, as one people with a common destiny? Surely, that is not beyond the realms of possibility?

As arguments rage on about the energy sector, between the loud-mouthed NPP/NDC hotheads, for example, even as we speak, renewable energy plus battery storage, is providing cheaper electricity than that generated from fossil fuels, in places such as Australia and the U.S. Hmmmm, Oman Ghana - eyeasem o.

To inspire the NPP/NDC moderates (and the brightest and best amongst our mostly-brilliant younger generations), to work together to transform our homeland Ghana, we have culled an interesting article by RenewEconomy's Giles Parkinson, entitled: "More stunning falls in solar and battery storage costs put fossil fuels on notice".

Finally, as a people, we must always remember that we must unite and work together, if our nation is ever to be transformed successfully, into a prosperous and equitable society. Haaba.