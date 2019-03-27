ADRA Trains AEAs On How To Improve Cashew Yields

About Twenty Agricultural Extension Agents (AEAs) in the Tain district has been trained by The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Ghana to assist farmers with new agricultural technologies as part of efforts towards ensuring proper cashew production and improving yields under the Bono Asante Atea (BAAT) project.

The project is expected to increase farmer’s income, create more employment in the cashew sector, and increase knowledge on cashew production.

The Agricultural Extension Officers were tasked to train, assist farmers on the new and improved agricultural practices for them to adopt to those practices.

They were to also do periodically visit the farms to offer technical support, supervise farmer’s field operations and educate them on practical and simple sets of technologies which would improve yields.

Mr. Samuel Asante- Mensah, Director for Agriculture and food security ADRA- Ghana revealed that cashew is one of the country’s stable cash crop that if properly manage, it can help farmers to improve upon their lives.

Mr. Asante Mensah said to enhance effective picking of the nuts, farmers must be encouraged to rake their farmers, as a result, farmers, as well as the Nut collectors on effective nut picking to prevent loses.

“Farmers can make more money with cashew nut farming especially if they have a great cashew farming business plan. The most important thing is to stick to tried and tested cashew tips”, he said.

Dr. Anthony Manu, project Manager, ADDRA- Ghana said five ways that can help improve on yields are Pruning, spraying of the their farms to control diseases and pets, manuring and fertilization, weeds control and effective nuts control.

He therefore urged farmers to adhere to these practices to increase their yields to sustain their livelihood.

Mr. Lan Dorsaa Joseph, the acting District noted that the programme would help farmers to improve their knowledge on cashew farming in the district.

He urged the AEAs to show commitment in the work and be abreast with information to educate the farmers well so as to ensure the sustainability of the project.