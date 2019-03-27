Executive Women Network 2nd Speaker Series Comes Off Thursday 28th March

The Executive Women Network (EWN), Ghana’s pre-eminent non-profit organisation for professional women is organising it's second Speaker Series for the year, scheduled for Thursday 28th March, 2019 at Florets, Nyaniba Estates in Accra. The session will start at 6pm.

The event which is being held under the theme: “Pushing for the realization of SDG Goal 5 - the need to support the Affirmative Action Bill” is part of activities to celebrate the progress and achievements of women in the month of March. The Speaker Series is also an avenue to dial up the conversation on expediting the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law.

The lead speakers for the event are International Consultant on Gender and Peace Building, Ms. Joana Opare and Ms. Shiela Minkah-Premo, Lawyer, Managing Consultant – Apex Law Consult who will share their expertise and experiences on the theme with participants.

The Speaker Series is an initiative of the Executive Women Network to inspire and empower its members and women leaders through an Interactive session with thought leaders and industry experts.

The Executive Women Network, since its formation in 2016, has been instrumental in inspiring action, empowering and supporting female leaders to be key influencers in various fields and organizations within Ghana and beyond.

About Executive Women Network (EWN)

Executive Women Network (EWN), is a non-profit organization of women in senior management and executive positions in private organizations and women entrepreneurs of well-established businesses in Ghana.

For more information on EWN, please visit www.ewntree.com or ‘like’ the Executive Women

Network page www.facebook.com/ExecutiveWomenNetwork

For all media enquiries contact Upendi PR via email [email protected]