No amount of Demonstrations will compel Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni to resign

No demonstration whatsoever is going to compel Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni to resign as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW). In fact, Afenyo-Markin can go to the UK and bus his alumni over there to Ghana to participate in his sponsored demonstrations, the status quo with regards to the current management of UEW, would only be further secured with ‘re-enforced concrete’, Insha Allah!

In addition, Afenyo-Markin and his band of warmongers should know that their declaration of a media war against the Council Chairman of UEW and the VC, are a sheer waste of time and resources. These resources could have been channelled into developmental projects for the advancement of society. Afenyo-Markin claim to be ‘fighting’ for the poor in society, however, almost all his actions appear to be at variance with his public mantra. What a hypocrite!!

Is busing unemployed youth around the country to participate in useless demonstrations a method of eradicating endemic poverty in society? Afenyo-Markin can only fool himself and his blind followers, for reasonable members of society know that no alumnus of UEW worth his salt, would abandon his job on a working day, right in the middle of the week to take part in demonstrations that are only geared towards promoting the agenda of some selfish individuals, soaked in greed and hatred.

So Afenyo-Markin has forgotten that the workers of Ghana Water Company Ltd (GWCL) demonstrated against his autocratic and corruption-oriented led Board at GWCL? My question to Afenyo-Markin is, did he resign when the workers of GWCL demonstrated against his macabre and distasteful activities at GWCL? So who does Afenyo-Markin think he is?

Afenyo-Markin, I urge you to come again, for you have failed woefully in your wicked, selfish and thoughtless agenda to undo what Allah has preordained.

I expect Afenyo-Markin to take his band of unemployed youth parading as UEW alumni to all the remaining 15 Regional Capitals of Ghana, to demonstrate and destroy public property, as they did in Winneba, after today’s demonstration in Cape Coast. The law abiding citizens of Nalerigu, the capital of the North East Region, are patiently waiting to welcome Afenyo-Markin and his entourage. If Afenyo-Markin sincerely and honestly believes that he is a ‘man’ with the right ‘balls’, he should take his ill-throughout and childish demonstrations there.

It is not far-fetched to conclude that Afenyo-Markin and his rabble-rousers are shamefully basking in both stupidity and ignorance.

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)