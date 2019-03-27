Chief Accuse Soldiers Of Illegal Demolition At Abokobi

The chief addressing the media

Some persons believed to be personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have been accused of carrying out 'unlawful' demolition of properties on Berekuso lands at Abokobi.

Chief of Berekuso Odeefoo Nana Oteng Korankye II made the allegation during a press conference held at his palace yesterday.

He said the soldiers were being used by a private company – Manasseh Resource Limited – to carry out the alleged demolition.

“This same company, Manasseh Resources, fully aware of the Supreme Court ruling instructing the Ghana Police Service to desist from assisting Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie from fraudulently acquiring land to which they have no right, has employed the assistance of the military command to brutalize and destroy properties of indigenes within Abokobi vicinity,” the chief claimed.

He said that “over the past few months, the peace and tranquility that has characterized Berekuso lands at Abokobi has been deeply disturbed by thugs masquerading in military uniform under the guise of a fictitiously obtained land title by one Manasseh Resources Company Ltd.”

He said “these thugs, who have little or no regard for the rule of law, have demolished several properties, erected several roadblocks and re-routed roads through the homes of several indigenes under the protection of some armed military men right here at Abokobi.”

He said if the wanton destruction of properties by Manasseh Resources Company does not stopped, it could trigger chaos and possible reprisal attacks.

The chief said that “on 22nd January, 2019, Manasseh Resources managed to obtain a land title with the connivance of some unscrupulous officials of the Land Title Registry using a leasehold document from Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie.”

He added that “this land document can be traced to the famous Civil Appeal No. 49/80 dated 15th December 1982 and while this document has been the subject matter of several High Court rulings, the Supreme Court (Criminal Division) ruling dated 30th day of November 2016 Civil Motion No. J5/1/2017 titled the Republic vrs. High Court (land division) Accra, Ex-Parte: Finali Ltd. & ORS, said the order for the writ of possession of the High Court issued on 25/02/2016 be quashed and the Ghana Police Service hereby ordered not to assist Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie to execute the judgment of the High Court in Civil Appeal No. 49/80.”

According to him, the document, which claims Numo Nmashie Family owns lands all the way from the sea through Spintex Road, Airport, Madina, Abokobi to Berekuso, has been quashed by the Supreme Court.

“So how is it possible that in this year 2019 after the Supreme Court of Ghana has brought finality to this issue in 2017, the Land Title Registry can issue a land title to Messrs Manasseh Resources Company Limited based on the same quashed document?” he queried.

Petitions

He said they had petitioned the Defence Minister and the Military High Command over what he called “the unauthorized use of the military by a private company in pursuit of parochial interest.”

—Daily Guide