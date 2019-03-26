Ghana And UNIDO To Sign Country Programme To Boost Industrial Development

The Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Mr LI Yong, will visit Ghana from 28th March to 30th March 2019.

He will meet with high level officials from Government agencies, including Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), Ministry of Finance (MOF), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI) to discuss matters related to the close collaboration between UNIDO and Ghana.

He will also take the opportunity to visit selected industrial companies benefitting from UNIDO’s support in Ghana.

One of the highlights of Mr. Yong's visit is the signing ceremony of two documents: The Country Programme for Ghana and Project Document for the EU funded West Africa Competitiveness Project – Ghana Chapter on Friday.

The Country Programme (CP) for Ghana cover major areas on UNIDO’s support to agro-industries value chain development, Energy and environment, Investment promotion, Entrepreneurship, and skills development including trade capacity building.

The CP will also strongly focus on job creation through value addition and private sector development and help Ghana boost its industrial development capacity and alleviate poverty.

The signing of the EU funded project- West Africa Competitiveness Project document will also help Ghana strengthen the export competitiveness of the Ghanaian economy through enhanced value-added, low carbon, sustainable production and processing.