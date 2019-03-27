New Nsutam Sec Tech Faces Closure Over Water Shortage

​​​​​​DGN online has leant that authorities of New Nsutam Senior High Technical School (NSUTEC) in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, would in the coming days close down the school due to water shortage.

According to reports, the students have to walk miles to other communities to fetch water.

The school had three boreholes, one mechanized and the other two manuals.

The two manual boreholes are said to be faulty and the mechanized one is connected to the kitchen.

Some of the students according to information gathered by DGN Online, manage to bath only three times in a week.

Others reportedly go to classes without bathing.

The students have abandoned their toilet facility due to the water shortage.

DGN Online sources within the school disclosed that efforts had been made to get water for the students but to no avail.

They are, therefore, appealing to the government to intervene in finding a lasting solution to the water challenges in the school.

Meanwhile, DGN Online attempts to speak to the new Headmistress at the time of filling this report proved futile.

—Daily Guide