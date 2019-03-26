Anas Confirms Galamsey Fraud Part 2, Dropping In 6 Months Time

Ace Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas says he is not releasing part two of his ongoing documentary titled 'Galamsey Fraud anytime soon as reported by some news portals.

Speaking to this reporter, Anas refuted claims he was going to release part 2 of the video this week.

Anas said a lot of work is required at this stage of the documentary to put the work together which will possibly end the year.

The first part of the documentary which was released earlier this year featured some selfish and powerful individuals who are 'stabbing ' the Akufo-Addo's Government who clearly declared war against illegal mining popularly known as "Galaxy ".

The documentary also captured the secretary to the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Mr. Charles Cromwell Bissue, given an of GHC35,0000.00 in three meetings from one Andy Owusu a middleman to help circumvent the process to renew the mining license for ORR resources Enterprise.

Part 2 which has been confirmed to be released in six months will be a continuation of the first part of what Ghanaians witnessed in the early part of this year.