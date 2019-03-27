Ghanaian Envoy To Denmark Lure Investors

Ghana's Ambassador to Denmark, Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa, has called on Danish investors to help the Government of Ghana achieve its 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda by investing in various sectors of the economy.

Ms Awua-Asamoa said that Ghana is open for business.

The envoy urged the investors she wooed from Finland to join hands with Ghanaian entrepreneurs to support the 'One District, One Factory (1D1F), 'One Village, One Dam,' 'Planting for Food and Jobs,' as well as Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

“We invite investors from these areas to come in and many more,” she said.

The Ambassador made the call at a seminar in Accra last week organized by the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), in collaboration with Finnpartnership, Ghana Embassy in Denmark, Embassy of Finland in Abuja and Business Finland.

According to Ms Awua-Asamoa, the programme is aimed at launching agro-industrialization in Ghana, adding that “choosing Ghana for business is an excellent decision.”

She reiterated that Ghana continues to be the gateway to Africa, hence the need to implement successful policies.

Executive Director of NBSSI, Kosi Yankey, on her part, expressed excitement with the collaboration and looked forward to more of such partnerships in future.

She advised entrepreneurs to build the right relationships in order to attract partnerships.

The Finnpartnership is a Finnish Business Partnership Programme financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Finland.

The objective of the seminar was to introduce Finnish investors to Ghanaian businesses and also offer Ghanaian and Finnish companies an opportunity to create new business linkages.

Eighty-four participants, who took part in the seminar, were taken through the process of accessing Finpartnership and how to take advantage of the numerous opportunities.