Akuapem North MP Supports Schools Affected By Rainstorm

The MP for Akuapem North Constituency in the Eastern Region, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah, has presented some roofing sheets to schools and individuals at Okorase who were hit by a rainstorm last week.

A heavy downpour last Thursday evening wreaked havoc in the Okorase community near Koforidua.

The rainstorm affected the Methodist Primary, Presby Primary, and Methodist Junior High Schools.

The schools saw the roofs of their classrooms, staff common rooms, and Computer Laboratories ripped off.

Many houses and shops were flooded.

The lawmaker of the area with the area’s NADMO Coordinator, Appianti Emmanuel, visited the community upon hearing about the disaster, and presented the relief items.

The items were presented to the Chief of Okorase, Nana Afari Kumi Ababio III, for onward distribution to the affected schools and persons.

Speaking to DGN Online, the MP said the items would help the affected schools and individuals to re-roof their buildings.

