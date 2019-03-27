Stop The Heavy Makeup, Cleavages—Immigration Chief Warns

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Kwame Asuah Takyi, has warned female officers within the service against the showing of cleavage, fixing of eyelashes and heavy makeup.

According to him, the service is facing a strict dress code as part of moves for officers to exhibit serious sense of professionalism to dignify their position and the service.

This was contained in an address read on his behalf by Mrs. Judith Djokoto-Lomoh, the Deputy Comptroller-General responsible for Finance and Administration, during the induction ceremony of newly elected executives for the Tema chapter of Immigration Ladies Association (IMMILAC) and end of year get-together last Friday.

He rather advised them to invest their monies wisely to secure their future, adding that “do not fry all the eggs and eat but leave some to hatch; go for mortgages if you can.”

In a brief address presented by the Tema Regional IMMILAC President, Evelyn Asiedu-Gyekye, IMMILAC which was created to empower the female officers within the GIS, through capacity building, seeks to present platform for ladies to showcase their potentials and also seek their general welfare.

According to her, the revival of the Tema chapter of association is in the right direction because when women are given equal opportunities and challenges in various fields of endeavour like men, they will exploit and perform better.

The Tema chapter Executives are Assistant Commander Immigration (ACI), Evelyn Asiedu-Gyekye, President; Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Jemila Ellen Bangonory; Vice President, Chief Superintendent Eunice Koomson; Financial Secretary, Superintendent Jessica Ajavon; Treasure, Deputy Superintendent Gloria Serwah Effah; Chaplin, Rita Gyamfiah Afokwa and Assistant Chaplin.

The rest of the executives are Assistant Superintendent, Beatrice Ohenewaa Danquah; Organising Secretary, Linda Audrey Antwi Assistant Secretary; Irene Zaato; Secretary and Fredericka Birikorang, who happens to be the porter.

—Daily Guide