MTN Gets Platinum Award From GRA

MTN Ghana has been presented with a Platinum award by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for the company’s commitment towards tax payment in Ghana.

The Platinum award by GRA is the highest award under the large taxpayer category. The award symbolizes taxpayers’ compliance level with all tax laws in Ghana and the highest contributor to tax revenue in the large taxpayer category. MTN Ghana was the only recipient of the Platinum award.

MTN Ghana has consistently contributed an average of 3% of the total tax in Ghana over the last 5 years.

In a citation presented to MTN Ghana by GRA, it stated amongst other things:

In 2018, your contribution to tax revenue was very impressive across all tax types. You filed your returns and paid taxes on due dates. For showing a consistent compliant attitude, GRA has awarded Scancom, operators of MTN the best Taxpayer over the years.

For this reason, the Ghana Revenue Authority awards you, Scancom Limited, Operators of the MTN Brand this special award, the Platinum category for 2018 for being outstanding in fulfilling your tax obligations for the large tax payer office.

The GRA award is organized to recognize and compliment taxpayers as well as business owners who fulfilled their tax obligation in the year under review.

Receiving the award, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, “This award is a testament of our commitment to being a good corporate citizen on all fronts. “ Without a doubt, this will go a long way to reinforce the confidence Ghanaians placed in the business when they took the opportunity to own a part of the business in 2018”,

Commenting on the awards, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said, “We are happy to receive this recognition from GRA. It is humbling. This is the highest in the large tax payer’s category and attest to MTN Ghana’s contribution to national development and shows our dedication to being compliant in every aspect of our operations.

He said “We will continue to support Government’s efforts at developing this country, whilst we continue to roll out innovative solutions that make our customer’s life a whole lot brighter.”

MTN Ghana has over the years received the Best taxpayer award from the Ghana Revenue Authority. In 2018 MTN Ghana received the Commissioner General’s Special Award for 2017. MTN Ghana has consistently been among the largest taxpayers in Ghana over the last 10 years.

In 2018 MTN Ghana was also adjudged the number one company of the year 2017 at the 17th Ghana Club 100 awards organized by Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.