Sakawa Boy Shoots Colleague In Hotel Room In Bono East

Akwasi Agyeman

Akwasi Agyeman, 18, has shot and killed his friend, Gyan Isaac, 20, under bizarre circumstances in a hotel room at Akumsa Dumasi, near Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

It's unclear what triggered the shooting in the hotel last week, but DAILY GUIDE's checks revealed thatthey were involved in internet scam, known in local parlance as 'Sakawa.'

According to reports, they duped someone on the Internet and hired a hotel room to share their booty.

A misunderstanding reportedly ensued and Agyemang allegedly shot his friend with a locally manufacture pistol, causing him to bleed profusely.

Gyan was rushed to St Theresa's Hospital at Nkoranza where he was admitted but died the next day.

Agyeman has been arrested by police to assist in investigations, according to Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong.

The Police PRO said the gun had also been retrieved from him.

However, Chief Inspector Oppong could not tell what triggered the shooting of the youngster by the suspect.

—Daily Guide