Mahama To Speak At 2 Global Conferences In South Africa

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he will speak at two global conferences on energy, trade and investment.

Mr. Mahama is the keynote speaker for the ‘Power & Electricity World Africa 2019’ , which opens on Tuesday, and will be interacting with a gathering of players in the energy sector.

The former president will be sharing his insights on overseeing multiple mega infrastructure construction projects from the very top, what informs an infrastructure development plan and how Africa should go about developing new power infrastructure.

‘Power & Electricity World ‘Africa is the largest and longest running power and electricity conference and exhibition in Africa, and is in its 22nd year as the meeting place of Africa's energy sector.

On Wednesday, ex-President Mahama will join guests at the ninth ‘Annual Global Business Roundtable (GBR) World Congress for Trade and Investment’ and speak on the theme: ‘achieving sustainable global economic growth and equitable distribution of resources’ .

The Roundtable, established in 2009, has membership drawn from 82 countries, and is a global professional and networking platform. The congress will run from Wednesday to Friday.

