New Patriotic Party

Upper East Regional Secretariat

25th March 2019.

Re: Navrongo NPP Health Walk: Missing MP, MCE Photos On Poster Raise Questions Of Party Disunity

The attention of the Upper East Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party has been drawn to a false story on Ghanaweb (www.ghanaweb.com) published on Sunday 24th March 2019, which is being shared on social media and radio stations. The false story sought to create an impression that all was not well in Navrongo Central Constituency and the New Patriotic Party in the Upper East Region.

Let me state without equivocation that the publication is false and imagination of the writer. The facts are as follows;

1. There was a Regional Executive Committee meeting in Navrongo Constituency on 23th March 2019 and prior to the meeting we had a health walk with Party Members.

2. Pursuant to article 9(1) of the New Patriotic Party's constitution, all Regional Executives, Constituency Chairmen, Members of Parliament in the Region, Regional Minister, Deputy Regional Minister, M/DCE's and Ministers from the Region were all invited. In attendance were the Constituency Secretaries.

3. The Honourable Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda was invited but indicated his inability to attend because of an official trip outside the Country.

4. The Member of Parliament for Navrongo financially supported the organization of the programme. Also, the Municipal Chief Executive of Kassena Nankana Municipal Assembly William Aduun actively took part in the health walk and addressed the huge gathering after the Regional Chairman called for a minute silent for the victims of the accident that occurred at Amoma village near Kintampo in the newly created Bono East Region.

5. Posters designed by the Regional Secretariat for advertisement of the health walk had Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda and the following people on it;

a. Regional Chairman, Anthony Namoo Esq.

b. Regional Minister, Hon. Paulina Patience Abayage

c. Regional Organizer, Jerry Asamani

d. Regional Women Organizer, Georgina Ayamba

e. Regional Youth Organizer, Latif Solomon

f. Constituency Chairman, Anthony Mensah

g. Constituency Youth Organizer, Godfred Aweligiya.

From the above response, it is crystally clear that the story published on Ghanaweb is complete falsehood intended to cause mischief and we kindly implore the general public to treat the fake story with the contempt it deserves.

Thank you.

.....Signed.....

Cletus Ayambire Innocent

Regional Secretary - UER