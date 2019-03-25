Commonwealth University And London Graduate School Not Accredited To Confer Honorary Degrees

ACCRA, MARCH 25 2019: The attention of the National Accreditation Board (NAB) has been drawn to planned conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on some selected personalities by the COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY AND LONDON GRADUATE SCHOOL, UK.

NAB wishes to inform the personalities involved and the general public that the above-named institutions (COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY AND LONDON GRADUATE SCHOOL, UK) have not been accredited by the relevant body to award any form of degree, be it regular or honorary .

We therefore issue this notice to forewarn the dignitaries who are to be awarded by the said institutions with the so-called honorary degrees to avoid exposing themselves to unnecessary embarrassment and ridicule.

This is one of such instances where some foreign institutions confer such honorary degrees, particularly doctorate degrees on prominent personalities with the intent to legitimize and popularize their operations in Ghana, and thereby attracting unsuspecting students to enroll in them. It must be made clear that universities and other tertiary education institutions which are unaccredited by the relevant authorities in their home countries cannot be authorized to award any degree - regular or honorary in Ghana.

The National Accreditation Board wishes to caution all and advise that distinguished personalities invited for such awards, should verify the accreditation status and degree-awarding powers of the institutions that seek to confer on them honorary degrees to avoid any embarrassing fallouts.

Further, any person/group that accepts any degree from these/such entities does so at the peril of being a subject of ridicule and contempt.

SIGNED

DR. KINGSLEY NYARKO

AG. EXECUTIVE SECRETARY

NATIONAL ACCREDITATION AUTHORITY (NAB)