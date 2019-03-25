NSRC Doesn’t Need To Be Made Authority Before Accidents Are Reduced--Agbodza

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza has bemoaned the spate of accidents on Ghana's highways.

He says the statistics of road carnages could only mean some stakeholders on road safety have either neglected their jobs or are sleeping on the job.

His comment comes after Friday’s gory accident at Amoma Nkwanta on the Techiman – Kintampo highway and Ekumfi-Dunkwa that jointly claimed about 70 lives.

The head-on collision on the Kintampo highway killed about 65 persons while dozens sustained various degree of injuries.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Techiman, Mr. Peter Mensah told Mugabe Maase on Inside Politics last Friday that 35 persons got burnt beyond recognition while some 20 could be identified.

The burnt persons were on board the two buses that collided head-on in the early hours of Friday, March 22, 2019.

Reports have it that a VVIP Kia bus with registration number GT 3915- 17 was heading southward from Garu in the Upper East Region when it collided with a Grandbird bus with registration number GT 5694-18 which was heading to Bolgantaga in the Upper East Region from Accra.

It is unclear what might have caused the collision but it is speculated that one of the drivers might have been dozing off and run into the lane of the other from the opposite direction.

The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) and the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) have been blamed for the gory clashes, while others have blamed it on the drivers who ply the country’s highways on excessive speed.

But Speaking on Ete Sen on Radio XYZ 93.1 on Monday, Mr. Agbodza who is also the MP for Adaklu said the government has a responsibility to make the country’s roads safe for the citizens, hence the stakeholders in that sector must work hard to ensure the roads are safe.

He also charged the government to announce a clear plan to keep the highways safe for Ghanaians, adding the government must “Show us the deliverables..show us the result you [government] expect” in that regard.

National Road Safety Commission

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has been mandated to ensure that road safety regulations are adhered to by motorists.

However, the NRSC says it lacks the power to enforce road safety regulations is and has, therefore, asked the government to speed up processes to give it an Authority status so it can curb the accidents on the country’s highways.

According to Kwame Kodua Atuahene, the Head of Communications of the NRSC, who spoke to Accra-based Citi FM, noted that when their status is upgraded to an Authority status, they will be able to deal with the non-compliance of road safety standards.

However, reacting to the issue, Mr. Agbodza said although there is a move to upgrade the NRSC to that status, the laws must also be enforced by the MTTD to ensure cases of accidents on the Ghanaian roads are reduced.

“All we need is law enforcement and for the [NRSC] to get resources to work,” the MP told Kwame Minkah on Ete Sen, adding that the police should work efficiently to ensure that motorists who violate traffic regulations should be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to other road users.

Bemoaning the inadequate resources channelled to the NRSC, the Legislator urged the government to release funds for the Commission to make it vibrant.