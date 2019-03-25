British Airways To Support Victims Of Cyclone Idai

British Airways will, from today (Monday 25 March), give all money collected through its Flying Start charity to support those affected by the devastating cyclone in Mozambique.

For the next two weeks, all onboard envelope collections will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) relief efforts in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Since it made landfall on 15 March, cyclone Idai has affected 2.6 million people and left hundreds of thousands without shelter. The UN predicts that this may become one of the worst weather-related disasters on record in the southern hemisphere.

Holly Gray, British Airways’ Community Investment Manager said they are extremely proud of their partnership with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and their ability, using the breadth of their network and the generosity of their customers, to support them in delivering a rapid response in times of crisis.

“The funds we raise will help bring urgent and lifesaving aid to those affected through the delivery of emergency shelter kits, essential foods items, water purification tablets and urgent health assistance, for the communities who have been devastated by cyclone Idai,” Holly Gray stated.

The immediate and primary focus of the relief effort is to save lives, but the effect of this disaster will be felt for many months to come. Across the three countries, shelter, water and sanitation, food, health assistance and protection are urgently needed, and support will be required to help children continue in their education, rebuild livelihoods and strengthen community resilience to withstand future disasters.

Just £30 could provide blankets to keep two families warm, £50 could provide a family with food for one month and £100 could help build toilet and washing facilities for families who have lost their homes.