SAP Partners Ashesi Leo Club to Raise Awareness on Learning Difficulties

Special Attention Project (SAP), in partnership with Ashesi University Leo Club has organised an outreach programme to sensitise church members on learning difficulties at Berekuso in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

SAP is a Ghanaian grassroots non-governmental organisation working for the rights of children with Specific Learning Difficulties, such as children showing signs of Dyslexia (difficulties in reading and writing); Dyscalculia (difficulties in maths); and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

About 70 church members from the Christ Apostolic Church and Christ Reigning Church received education on how to recognise symptoms of learning difficulties in children and the practical measures they could take to help children with learning difficulties to learn.

As part of the awareness programme, members of the Ashesi Leo Club gave a short play to highlight the difficulties and abuse children with learning difficulties go through, as well as the support that parents could give to their children with learning difficulties.

Interacting with the church members, the Project Director of SAP, Mr. Richard O. Opoku said learning difficulties in children in Ghana were real, yet there was low level of awareness and recognition, as well as lack of learning support both at home and in mainstream school.

Mr. Opoku indicated that “because of unaddressed learning difficulties, many children have been forced out of school, while many still struggle to learn to acquire basic literacy and numeracy skills”.

The project Director called on the Ministry of Education to prioritise the implementation of Ghana’s Inclusive Education Policy to enable all children with Special Educational Needs (SEN), including children with learning difficulties to learn and achieve their future educational dreams.

The President of Ashesi Leo Club, Anita Boakye-Yiadom said the awareness programme with SAP was part of the Club’s commitment to improve lives and equip community members to support the education of their children.

She said Ashesi University was located at Berekuso. It therefore, behoved the Ashesi Leo Club to empower community members to pay serious attention to the education of the children so that the children can access higher education and contribute meaningfully to the development of their community.

Some church members shared their excitement about the awareness raising campaign:

“This is very important education. Until today, I haven’t heard anything about these learning difficulties. I now understand why some children find it difficult to learn. Thank you Ashesi Leo Club and SAP,” a member at the Christ Apostolic Church shared.

“I believe this education should continue. These are some of the key issues that the church should be discussing, and I thank the Ashesi Leo Club and SAP for reaching out to us with this pogramme. I have learnt a lot about the types of learning difficulties, and I hope you will come anytime we invite you,” the Head Pastor of the Christ Reigning Church stated.