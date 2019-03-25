Modern Ghana logo

General News | Mar 25, 2019

Police Officer Commits Suicide

Staff Writer
The lifeless body of Fuseini Mohammed
A marine police officer has allegedly shot himself dead at Half Assini, DGN Online has discovered.

The cop, Fuseini Mohammed of Marine Police in Anyinase, was said to be on duty at Osagyefo Berge, Effasu near Half Assini.

He is reported to have killed himself with an AK 47 assault rifle after he had accordingly sent his colleague, Iddrisu Kafando Muntari, with whom he was on duty, to buy him a shaving blade.

He is said to have left behind a ‘suicide’ note that reads “I cannot take this disgrace, something I don’t know.”

The note contains names of his wife and two other persons.

DGN Online is making efforts to get further details on the matter.

Source: Daily Guide

