Government Justifies Finance Ministry Celebration

The Deputy Minister for Information Pius Enam Hadzide says government supports Finance Ministry's celebration on last Friday despite the public backlash.

Speaking on PEACE FM's Kokrokoo Platform hosted by Kwami Sefa Kayi, he explained that the celebration was an annual festivity that goes on at the ministry.

He added that checks at the Ministry revealed that the event was a staff durbar to review the level of progress being made at the ministry.

"The ministry has been pushing for the promotion of made in Ghana products so at the durban, it was decided to serve only Ghanaian local dishes including 'waakye' and 'kenkey'," he noted

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta was pictured eating waakye at the event in a photograph on social media.

However, a section of Ghanaians are not happy with it as earlier reports suggested that the party was done to celebrate recent economic successes including the completion of the IMF-ECF Programme and cedi appreciation.