Top Gov't Officials Hot As Anas Drops Galamsey Fraud Part 2

Award-winning undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, is likely to release ‘Part 2’ of his ongoing explosive documentary on illegal mining titled, “Galamsey Fraud” this week.

The documentary is aimed at naming and shaming selfish and powerful individuals, back 'stabbing' President Nana Akufo-Addo who in his relentless efforts, declared war against illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ in the country.

Sources close to the Tiger-Eye PI team, have hinted that the yet-to-be released documentary, is essentially focused on some top officials in government, including; ministers of State, politicians as well as security personnel.

These individuals, who are supposed to be seen helping the President win the fight against the dreaded illegal mining, were rather caught red-handed on secret videotapes, by the lenses of Anas and his crew, receiving bribes at the blind side of the President, to circumvent measures put in place to curb illegal mining and, allowing a company to mine.

Details about the explosive documentary, is soon to be released in the public domain in the course of week.

It will be recalled that the earlier secret filming captured the Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Mr. Charles Cromwell Bissue, being given cash amounting to GH¢35,000 in three meetings, through one Andy Owusu, a connection man, to help circumvent the process to renewing the mining license for ORR Resources Enterprise.

watch this space...