Too Many Blood On Ghana Highways

It’s disheartening and alarming the rate at which accidents occur on our roads recently.It has been reported that in the early hours of Friday 22 of March a fatal accident has occurred at Ampomakrom in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East Region through which 60 people’s lives have been claimed in this gory accident. Information reaching me says that two buses with registration numbers, GT 5694 18 and GT 3916 17 coming from opposite directions crashed head-on.

A VVIP branded bus veered into a ditch after the collision, and the other caught up in flames killing almost everyone on board. The information gathered indicated that both had over 50 passengers on board. A similar accident also happened at Akumfi Dunkwa in the Central Region between a Metro Mass bus and a Yutong bus which also claimed 10 lives. One bus got burnt to ashes .

The question I have been asking myself as a Former National Road Safety Ambassador and now CEO of Gabby Adu Gyamfi Foundation (Road Safety NGO). Is it that we don’t learn from our mistakes or we are happy about the rate at which lives are being lost on our roads day in day out? Exactly three(3) years ago and in the same month in 2016 a fatal accident occurred at the same spot claimed 51 lives.

Government and all stakeholders should sit up and take appropriate measures to help curtail these accidents happening on our roads. Those in positions should stop tagging me as a politician because I don’t have any political affiliations, I only speak with facts and passions as a victim and a survivor. I am working in service of my country. As the President said, we should be citizens and not spectators.

