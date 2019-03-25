Central Region: George Andah Hands Over Ultra-Modern Kindergarten Structure

In a much-expected trip to Awutu Beraku, the MP for Awutu Senya West, Hon. George Andah, handed over an ultra modern 2-unit classroom kindergarten Block, to the St. Killian Catholic School - Beraku in the Central region.

The school built on land provided by the St. Mark's Catholic Church was delivered by Nenyi George Andah and Imperial Homes Foundation.

It will nurture 40 pupils each term and is second of ten, being constructed across the country by the Imperial Homes Foundation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Hon. Andah thanked the Catholic Church, for the land and sent profound appreciation to Imperial Homes Foundation.

The MP also joined Vitamilk Ghana on Saturday, to commission a portable water project at Papaase CHPS compound.

He thanked the corporate body for the kind gesture, which comes ahead of the completion of Hon. Andah's water extension project that will supply pipe-borne water to communities in Papaase, Opembo, Ahentia, Aduwakwa, Bontrase, Oklu Nkwanta, Tsotsoo, Mangoase and various parts of the constituency.

Following this engagement, Nenyi George Andah was in Senya where he fulfilled a promise made to the Senya Branch of National Tailors and Dressmakers Association, by providing support for their 28 graduates.

The 28 graduates each received a brand new sewing machine and a cheque of one thousand cedis start-up-capital.