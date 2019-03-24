Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Demands Action To Prevent Avoidable Fatal Road Crashes

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP), is gravely concerned about the lack of sustained action on the part of successive administrations to adequately resource road safety institutions, to ensure they deliver on their mandates of education and enforcement of rules towards the prevention of avoidable fatal road crashes.

On Friday March 22, 2019 at least 70 people were confirmed dead in two separate avoidable road crashes in the Bono East and Central Regions. Our hearts and minds are with the bereaved families and pray for the souls of the dead to rest in peace, as we wish the injured speedy recovery and full restoration.

While we appreciate the traditional messages of condolence from leading members of the previous and current administrations, the need to take concrete actions beyond committee reports must not be lost on the current administration imbued with state authority and resources to find a lasting solution to the problem.

We are aware of reports and recommendations that have been kept on the shelves to gather the proverbial dust. That is not acceptable! We demand of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to take action now to save lives.

Ghanaian lives matter!

Signed:

Paa Kow Ackon

Director of Communication