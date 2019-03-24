Modern Ghana logo

Feature Article | Mar 24, 2019

You Are Worthy Of Celebration: Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh

In matters of politics, those easily recognised are mostly the loud ones in terms of talking. Those who are loud in terms of action, are hardly seen even though that's what forms the basis of political success. The latter is your quality.

In political matters, the show-offs are those seen as opposed to those who exude self-effacement even though self-effacement is a quality of the humble. The latter is your quality.

In political matters, opponents are seen as enemies even though opponents can be seen as means of self-assessment and subsequent improvement. The latter is your quality.

In political matters, those given positions/appointments are seen as true faithfuls even though the unsung heroes are those who do the real job. The latter is your quality.

In political matters, those who struggle to talk are seen to be intelligent even though true intelligence lies in silent wisdom. The latter is your quality.

Your contribution prior to, during, and after the 2016 campaign of NPP would never be forgotten.

Your sacrifices both in time and materials prior to, during, and after the 2016 campaign would not be forgotten.

Your rallying of support for HE Nana Addo prior to, during, and after the 2016 elections would not be forgotten.

Your seeming neglect caused some of us to be downtrodden but you got us fixed after our hearts we're broken.

Your sheer humility, humanness, and camaraderie are exceptionally superior. Most of us will continue to learn at your feet.

Your integrity and competence make a lot of people go off their seat.

The lessons from you to the many TESCON students you inspired through your penetrating lectures, sing to the beat.

Surely, you have shown through your pedigree that many can rely on you in times of heat.

You will be remembered surely. I salute you Sir, on this special day which God has added age to your age and wisdom to your wisdom.

By Alhajj Suleman, Germany

