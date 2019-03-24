You And The Future Five Years From Now

Five years from now, apart from the Grace and Favor of God, I believe personally that what you become is largely dependent on 4 things:
1. The KNOWLEDGE you acquire The level of knowledge (be it formal/ informal) you have or desire to have will be crucial to the achievement of your dreams and goals; the facts, information and skills you will acquire through experience or education will be significant. Lao Tse puts it this way: 'to attain knowledge, add things every day, to attain wisdom, remove things every day'
2. The DECISIONS you take or make A decision is a choice made between alternate course of action in a situation of uncertainty. As you progress in life, people may have various opinions concerning your life and what it should be or what you should do. Ultimately, the final decision is yours to make and not for others. Do not allow other people to make decisions for you. To a large extent, they can only advise and suggest things to you. But ultimately you are the one to make the decisions.
Note that it is in your moments of decision that your destiny is shaped.
3. Your ASSOCIATIONS or Circle of Friends The friends you make or keep will play a major role in determining where you will be in the next 5 years.
It is said that what surrounds us is what is within us. To a large extent, you become the sum total of at least your five close friends.
4. BOOKS and TAPES Read good books. Listen to inspirational and motivational speakers, pastors, preachers, mentors, coaches etc. Build a library at home no matter how small. Investment in building a library at home will:
a. set you to succeed b. develop your language skills c. exercise your brain d. enhance your level of concentration e. encourage your thirst for knowledge f. teach you about different topics g. develop your creativity/imagination h. develop empathy i. give you an intellectual bond. Written by Francis AGBETAWOKPOR CEO of Oxygen 8 Concepts & Manager at Villa Cisneros Resort, Sogakope Edited by Columnist Rex Krampa
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
You And The Future Five Years From Now
Five years from now, apart from the Grace and Favor of God, I believe personally that what you become is largely dependent on 4 things:
1. The KNOWLEDGE you acquire
The level of knowledge (be it formal/ informal) you have or desire to have will be crucial to the achievement of your dreams and goals; the facts, information and skills you will acquire through experience or education will be significant. Lao Tse puts it this way: 'to attain knowledge, add things every day, to attain wisdom, remove things every day'
2. The DECISIONS you take or make
A decision is a choice made between alternate course of action in a situation of uncertainty. As you progress in life, people may have various opinions concerning your life and what it should be or what you should do. Ultimately, the final decision is yours to make and not for others. Do not allow other people to make decisions for you. To a large extent, they can only advise and suggest things to you. But ultimately you are the one to make the decisions.
Note that it is in your moments of decision that your destiny is shaped.
3. Your ASSOCIATIONS or Circle of Friends
The friends you make or keep will play a major role in determining where you will be in the next 5 years.
It is said that what surrounds us is what is within us. To a large extent, you become the sum total of at least your five close friends.
4. BOOKS and TAPES
Read good books. Listen to inspirational and motivational speakers, pastors, preachers, mentors, coaches etc. Build a library at home no matter how small. Investment in building a library at home will:
a. set you to succeed
b. develop your language skills
c. exercise your brain
d. enhance your level of concentration
e. encourage your thirst for knowledge
f. teach you about different topics
g. develop your creativity/imagination
h. develop empathy
i. give you an intellectual bond.
Written by Francis AGBETAWOKPOR
CEO of Oxygen 8 Concepts &
Manager at Villa Cisneros Resort, Sogakope
Edited by Columnist Rex Krampa
Read one article daily. Contact [email protected] to publish under my column
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (69)
2 hours ago
Apr 15, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 13, 2019
Apr 10, 2019
View More