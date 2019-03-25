Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Mar 25, 2019

Kintampo Accident: 35 Persons Burnt Beyond Recognition Given Mass Burial

Staff Writer
Passengers who were burnt beyond recognition buried in a mass grave
Passengers who were burnt beyond recognition buried in a mass grave

The bodies of 20 others who also perished in the accident will be given to their families after the necessary identification has been done. The chiefs and people of the area where the accident occurred have also resolved to perform traditional rites at the accident scene.

324201963620_8cs1wjivup_132814672930_665401718423.jpeg

The accident, which occurred early Friday as a result of a head-on collision between two passenger buses, claimed 57 lives.

Fifty-three other passengers who survived the accident also sustained various injuries.

324201963620_1i830o4bav_8937742925507_3217161351607.jpeg

Speaking after the mass burial, the DCE for Garu-Tempane, Asore Avoka expressed regret about the accident and advised various transport unions to make it mandatory for long distance vehicles to have two drivers so that one could take over from the other to avoid tiredness that resulted in such fatalities.

—GNA

TOP STORIES

14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

12 hours ago

NHIS Says They're Making Prudent Planning—NHIS Boss

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line