Police Arrests Swedru Municipal Guard In Assault Case

The Swedru Divisional Police Command has arrested and placed in custody a municipal guard of the Agona West Municipal Assembly who assaulted a young man last Wednesday.

Peter Danso’s arrest follows a viral video of him assaulting the young man for allegedly stealing money from a mobile money vendor.

Kwame who was on his knees was kicked in a karate fashion more than once from his head to the ground, whilst people looked as they insulted and cursed the victim.

The video, which went viral, has sparked public outcry for the city guard to be made to face the law.

Superintendent Seth Yirenkyi, the Swedru District Police Commander, said the suspect was arrested on Friday on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, and investigations were on-going to establish what happened.

He said Danso, who was detailed by the Municipal Assembly to collect tolls at a Lorry Station in Swedru, attacked the boy after a mobile money operator (name withheld) reported to him that Kwame had stolen his money.

The City guard in the video was initially mistaken for a police officer but the Police Administration, in a press release, denied it saying the offender was a municipal guard and that the case was being investigated.

In a press release, the Police Administration said preliminary investigations established that the victim was arrested for the offence by some civilians and municipal guards.

—GNA