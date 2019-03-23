Poem | Mar 23, 2019 The Two Telling Twins Shadrack Oteng (Poet-Shaddy) The federal republic of Nigeria has her own administrative sins Compared to Ghana, they are both mismanaged twinsThey are both controlled by political alphabetNDC, PDP, NPP, APC, where citizens in hardship live as tenants. Both are geographically closeBut boozed by corruption doseBetween Ghana and Nigeria, one is Mr. And the other is Mrs Between them a marriage of political promises.Citizens of Ghana and Nigeria are migrants the world over Because their leaders neglected them while chasing power., Both countries political leaders need extra classes To fix for once the issue of energy crises.Ghana and Nigeria are suffering from developmental inequalities Because we have given everything to a monster called Politics. Both countries are pregnant with vast resourcesYet, their wastage has been orchestrated by political forces. Ghana and Nigeria share much in commonTwo countries naturally endowed but poor owing to political bandwagon. Both countries love and cherished educationYet their streets are pregnant with degree holders without occupation Both countries have politically loved grammarInstead of economically lifting high a common developmental banner. It's not too late for these twins, we can develop like Singapore But first, we have to eradicate the corruption that causes us to be poor. Will the future of these twins be bright?Is possible, only if corruption runs from our site. Voice of an AfricanistShadrack Oteng (Poet-Shaddy)
