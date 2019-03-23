Police Nabbed 6 Over Killings Of 2 Women In Kumasi

One of the victims

Police in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi, have arrested six persons in connection with the alleged killings of two middle-aged women at Abrepo in the garden city.

An officer with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Superintendent Twum Barima made this known in an interview with the media.

He stated that “though some arrest have been made, information gathered so far is not concrete enough to prosecute them.”

The police chief appealed to the public to furnish them with information in connection to the alleged killings of the two women.

It would be recalled that Kumasi was hit with news of the ‘mysterious deaths’ of two young women whose bodies were found near Samad Hotel at Abrepo on Wednesday, March 20.

—DGN online