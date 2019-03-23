Ask Violent Politicians To Recruit Relatives —Zongo Minister

Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid, the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development, in collaboration with National Board of Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), has organised a nine-day workshop for about 56 women in the North Ayawaso Constituency to upgrade their skills in their culinary businesses, especially in the Zongo cuisine.

Dubbed 'Capacity Building Workshop for Entrepreneurs of Zongo Cuisine', the programme took the participants through topics like food safety, financial literacy, standardisation, packaging, among many others.

Closing the workshop on Saturday, the Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, indicated that the Akufo-Addo administration would continue to advance the development process in the country irrespective of people's political affiliations, creed or colour.

He charged the participants to put all that they had learnt at the workshop to good use, which would give their culinary business a head start.

Dr. Hamid assured them that those who seriously practised what they learnt would attract financial assistance from the government.

“We shall send our officials onto the field to monitor the activities of the participants and only those found to be practicing what they learnt at the workshop shall be given financial assistance,” he stressed.

The minister revealed that the same workshop had been held earlier in Tema, which attracted 55 participants, including a man, 77 in Ashaiman, 70 in Adentan, among others.

Dr. Hamid announced that the programme would be extended to Fadama, Sukura and other Zongo communities in the Greater Accra and other parts of the country.

He wished all the participants well and urged them to remember to keep the environment clean at all times.

The Executive Director of NBSSI, Madam Kosi Yankah, expressed her delight with how the women had been exposed to new ideas during the workshop. She promised that her outfit would continue to assist them and entreated them to tell others about the workshop.

Miss Edith Dzidzornu, the Metro Director for Cooperatives, took the participants through the formation of cooperatives that would give them a strong front.

