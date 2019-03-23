Bawumia Returns To Alma Mater For Graduation Ceremony

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia (right) and Kwasi Nyame

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, March 22, 2019, returned to his Alma Mater, the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom.

He was there for the graduation ceremony of the 2019 batch of School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Commenting on the ceremony in a statement, the Vice President said “I shared with them some of the challenges I have been through since I graduated 32 years ago, but more importantly, the successes I have chalked through perseverance and a willingness to learn new things while maintaining the bonds of friendship formed in the academic furnace.”

He added that, “I also had the honour of inaugurating the University of Buckingham Students of Ghanaian Origin (UBUSOGO) association, a body bringing together current students and alumni of the University.”

Dr. Bawumia was at the ceremony with his wife, Samira.

Both of them traveled from India to the graduation.

The two were in New Delhi, India for the 14th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership in New Delhi, India.

—Daily Guide