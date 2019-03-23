VRA Has Caused us a lot of Problems- Togbe Nakakpo Dugbazah VIII Recounts

The paramount chief of the Tefle traditional area, Togbe Nakakpo Dugbazah VIII has attributed some of the challenges being faced by the communities under his watch to the Volta River Authority’s reluctance to attending to their needs.

Speaking at a ceremony to commission a solar powered mechanized borehole water facility by project Maji foundation, the paramount chief made reference to the Volta River Development Act which was meant to plan, executive and manage the Volta River Development had had the Tefle Kpordiwlor community marginalized after it was affected by water spillage and bilharzia a result of the Prairie Volta Project.

“There was no provision for us as a community and every effort by leadership to get the intervention of the Volta River Authority proved futile” He revealed.

However, he noted and commended the efforts of the Volta River Authority lately for some development projects initiated to help students in the community and appealed to stakeholders to come to their aid with a toilet facility to avoid open defecation.

“Without unity and tolerance we cannot move forward as human beings in our community” He added.