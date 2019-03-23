Fidelity Bank Launches Digital Branch At KNUST

Kwabena Boateng, Divisional Director, Corporate and Investment Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana revealed that the Bank has collaborated with its lifestyle partners to give whooping discounts ranging from 0-15% to customers who use the Fidelity Visa Cards to transact business with selected service providers such as Delta Airlines, Appolonia City, and Exotic Trends Salon and many others.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Rita Dickson, commended the Bank for supplying the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly with over 500 dustbins last year and appealed the bank to support the University’s ‘Let there be Light Campaign’ to provide light at every corner of the University.

“We believe that the presence of Fidelity Bank will definitely leave an indelible imprint on the landscape of this campus just as they have done in other parts of the country,” she stated.

Fidelity Bank recently opened a new digital branch at Osu to add to its expansion drive. The Bank also provides agency banking to customers with over one thousand agents across the 10 regions of the country.

—JoyBusiness