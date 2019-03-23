Be Rest Assured; Gov’t Will Address All Your Needs—MCE Tells Essam Community

The Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kwabena Ankomah Bempong, has assured the people of Essam to calm-down their nerves and wait patiently for government to address their challenges with the implementation of policies and programmes designed to make Ghana a modern economy.

According to Mr. Ankomah Bempong, after barely two years in office, the Akufo-Addo administration has done more to digitize and formalize the Ghanaian economy and society than what has pertained in Ghana for several years.

Mr. Ankomah Bempong gave the assurance when reacting to questions on the digital address system by a participant at a durbar of chiefs and people of Essam in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern region.

He said the Akufo-Addo administration is formalising the economy to make life bearable for all with the introduction of technology to have a unique identification card, unique location, seamless payment system, justice delivery and improve access to education.

The durbar organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) was to encourage citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers and all manner of officers put in charge of public funds.

In an address, the Municipal Director of NCCE, Madam Rejoice Biscoff disclosed that the commission has been mandated in partnership with the European Union (EU) to assist in educating the Ghanaian populace on all civic issues and negative effects of corruption on the country’s development.

She, therefore, reminded the people to always demand accountability, detect acts of corruption and the appropriate authorities to report such acts too.

Various departmental heads of the Birim Central Municipal Assembly took to the stage to address the gathering on pertinent issues governing the administration of their department.