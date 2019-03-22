World Water Day: Many Left Behind In Nigeria

Today is World Water Day, dedicated each year to drawing attention to the importance of potable water. The theme for this year is 'Leaving no one behind'. But many are being left behind in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country. Even residents of the coastal city of Lagos are struggling to get potable water despite the abundance of water around the city.

The majority of the city's residents have no government-provided pipe-borne water. The result is that the city's residents have to provide their own drinking water. Getting potable water sometimes comes at a high cost and many people have to resort to unsafe sources.

Sam Olukoya reports from Lagos.

