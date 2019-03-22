A Dramatized Faith

After carefully listening to numerous messages and reading the bible. I realized many religions are leading us astray from God. Instead of helping us to get closer to him, they are misleading us.
Religion made me believe that I was created on earth with the main purpose of going to heaven. Little did I know that I never fell from heaven. Rather, I fell from the power of having dominion.
I later realized that the Kingdom of God was to equip me to have dominion on earth and not to be in a hurry to go to heaven.
Ever since I had those illuminations, I have stopped praying to God to take me to heaven. Rather He should help me know and fulfill my purpose on earth.
Religion made me believe that I am not of this world. And that there are certain types of jobs that are meant for the worldly people. But when I got enlightened, i realized the Kingdom of God gave me the mandate to govern the earth. I am supposed to go into any field and influence it with the culture of God. I do not need to isolate myself but I rather need to know the system and how it operates.
Further, religion made me believe a man is the head of the woman . But when I got enlightened through reading the Bible, I have become conscious of the fact that a man is not the head of the family, instead, a man is the foundation.
Let me give this assertion a touch of Real Estate knowledge: the weight of a building is shouldered by its foundation.
If you want to take a photograph of a building, you don’t get to take the foundation. You don’t even see it. Therefore, as a man, I don’t need to go about bragging when I am responsible. I only needed to hold the structure firmly. If the foundation is cracked, the whole building will collapse. I don’t want to burden my generation .
Also, religion suggests that when I sin, God will forgive me because he is ever loving. To some degree, I believed this. But the kingdom of God told me that what I sow, I will reap. Therefore, I am the sum total of all the decisions I make. I realized as a man I am a seed. If I start sowing bad habits, it is likely I will see their fruits in my generation. Therefore, I stopped living carelessly because grace was in abundance. I started taking responsibility for my actions and inactions.
Finally, religion instructs me not to associate with people of different faith . But through enlightenment , I realized that when God created one man, he never went back to the soil. Therefore, if I don’t love my neighbour, regardless of their race, creed or religion, then I don’t know God.
These are my reflections. You too can reflect and share your thoughts.
It is well
Author: Tsifodze Ernest
www.tsifodzeernest.com
All images and names used in this story do not reflect the true identities of the original characters
"Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence".- Sheryl Sandberg
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
A Dramatized Faith
After carefully listening to numerous messages and reading the bible. I realized many religions are leading us astray from God. Instead of helping us to get closer to him, they are misleading us.
Religion made me believe that I was created on earth with the main purpose of going to heaven. Little did I know that I never fell from heaven. Rather, I fell from the power of having dominion.
I later realized that the Kingdom of God was to equip me to have dominion on earth and not to be in a hurry to go to heaven.
Ever since I had those illuminations, I have stopped praying to God to take me to heaven. Rather He should help me know and fulfill my purpose on earth.
Religion made me believe that I am not of this world. And that there are certain types of jobs that are meant for the worldly people. But when I got enlightened, i realized the Kingdom of God gave me the mandate to govern the earth. I am supposed to go into any field and influence it with the culture of God. I do not need to isolate myself but I rather need to know the system and how it operates.
Further, religion made me believe a man is the head of the woman . But when I got enlightened through reading the Bible, I have become conscious of the fact that a man is not the head of the family, instead, a man is the foundation.
Let me give this assertion a touch of Real Estate knowledge: the weight of a building is shouldered by its foundation.
If you want to take a photograph of a building, you don’t get to take the foundation. You don’t even see it. Therefore, as a man, I don’t need to go about bragging when I am responsible. I only needed to hold the structure firmly. If the foundation is cracked, the whole building will collapse. I don’t want to burden my generation .
Also, religion suggests that when I sin, God will forgive me because he is ever loving. To some degree, I believed this. But the kingdom of God told me that what I sow, I will reap. Therefore, I am the sum total of all the decisions I make. I realized as a man I am a seed. If I start sowing bad habits, it is likely I will see their fruits in my generation. Therefore, I stopped living carelessly because grace was in abundance. I started taking responsibility for my actions and inactions.
Finally, religion instructs me not to associate with people of different faith . But through enlightenment , I realized that when God created one man, he never went back to the soil. Therefore, if I don’t love my neighbour, regardless of their race, creed or religion, then I don’t know God.
These are my reflections. You too can reflect and share your thoughts.
It is well
Author: Tsifodze Ernest
www.tsifodzeernest.com
All images and names used in this story do not reflect the true identities of the original characters
"Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence".- Sheryl Sandberg
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (4)
Mar 30, 2019
Mar 22, 2019
Mar 19, 2019
Mar 9, 2019