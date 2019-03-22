Good France Food Festival Highlights Sustainable Gastronomy

The Good France food festival is underway in France and in French embassies around the world. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was the guest of honour at the inauguration in Paris, illustrating the importance of the event for France.

The theme of this year's Good France food festival is sustainable gastronomy, which strikes a chord with the growing chorus of foodies calling for responsible food consumption for the good of the planet.

The agrifood business counts for 1.6 percent of France's GDP and 13 percent of exports making it Europe's biggest food producer. But scandals over the use of pesticides – including glyphosate, which is set to be banned in 2022 – has left many consumers concerned about the safety of their food.

"Gastronomy for me is about food and where it comes from," explains Sebastien Richard, head chef at Le Panier de Sebastien restaurant in Marseille who was one of six top chefs invited to cook for dignitaries who attended the Good France inauguration at the Trocadero in Paris on Thursday evening.

Foreign minister Yves-Jacques Le Drian flagged off the three-day event that is replicated in French embassies around the world. Food and gastronomy are important aspects of the tourism industry in France.

"Lots of international tourists come to France to find out more about gastronomy. That's why we are promoting the Good Food initiative throughout the world," says Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, secretary of state for foreign affairs.

Chefs cooked a five course banquet made with ingredients sourced entirely in France. Famous French chefs based in all four corners of the world will be cooking for guests at embassies around the globe this weekend.