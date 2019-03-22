Akufo-Addo Charges Police To Implement Ebony Committee Report

Following the deaths of over 80 people today through road accidents, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Ghana Police Service to speed up the implementation of the ‘Ebony Committee Report’ which entails the cause of the accident that led to the death of musician Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly referred to as ‘Ebony Reigns’.

The report was put together by the inter-ministerial committee made up of the Minister for Interior together with the Minister of Roads and Highways as well as the Minister of Transport.

The President’s call to the Police Service comes on the back of two accidents that occurred today claiming the lives of 80 people and rendering several others injured. The first of the two accidents occurred on the Tamale-Kintampo Highway road when a VVIP bus with the registration number GT 3915-17 crushed into a Grandbird bus with registration number GT 5694-18.

Shortly after, another one occurred at Ekumfi Duakwa in the Ekumfi district of the Central region involving a Yutong bus and a Metro Mass bus. The alarming situation has since seen many Ghanaians and social commentators lashing out at government to as a matter of urgency address the country’s road network problems.

Delivering his address at the annual end-of-year get-together of the West Africa Security Service Association (WASSA) of the Ghana Police Service on Friday, 22 March 2019, President Akufo-Addo confirmed that the Ebony Committee report is ready and he expects it to be implemented immediately to help curb the road accident menace.

“As the police is the institution charged with the regulation of traffic on our roads, it is my hope that the recommendations will be speedily acted upon and outdoored as soon as possible”, the President said.