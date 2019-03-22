An Open Letter To Hon. Rashid Pelpuo

Dear Hon. Pelpuo,

I write this humble letter with pain in my heart and disappointment in my face as a concerned citizen of the Wa Central constituency. I know you may not remember me or perhaps know me. I am a communicator of the ruling governing NPP; and one of your numerous constituents you promised heaven on earth in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 electioneering periods.

Hon. Rashid, by your titles which you cherish very much, failure in fulfilment of these promises must not be an option, so also is lies. Unfortunately, both seem to be your special trademarks. Your constituents have totally been neglected and abandoned by you and your party, the NDC. All your numerous promises are now not only unfulfilled and but also abandoned. You actually seem not to care about any happenings in the Wa Central constituency since 2004 to-date, aside from your ambitious desire to retain your seat. You are more concerned about your upcoming competition with the former Wa MCE Hon Nuhu Potiahi (who is struggling to overthrow you) than the growth and development of the constituency.

Honourable, please don't sleep on your job; Wake up! I know you can remember how you promised to better the road from Busah passing through Jonga, then to Islamic SHS and then to finally link it up to Tabiesi. Unfortunately, the road has gone worse than it was in the past. All the bridges that were constructed under the president J. A. Kufuor administration to link these roads have been left abandoned and neglected. The people in those communities, who are mostly farmers, are now afraid of what will happen to them and the deteriorated roads come the rainy season.

The question now on the lips of many is if Hon. Rashid Pelpuo is punishing people from his hometown and surrounding villages who voted massively for him this way, what would he do to the rest? Your guess is as good as mine. It is therefore of little wonder that the roads in the Wa Central constituency (especially the villages in and around Busah, Kpankoree and Mojong), which actually is the worse in the region have been left totally abandoned and neglected by your good self since you assumed office 2004 as member of parliament for Wa Central constituency.

Hon. Rashid Pelpuo, before you start telling us you are not a development agent, let’s first remind you that you made those promises even though you were fully aware of your functions should you become an MP. Nobody coerced you to lift our expectations very high. We believed you, and as such we expect you to fulfil what you promised us. Though I didn't vote for you and I will never vote for you; I have the right to criticize you as a concerned citizen of the Wa Central constituency.

Mr MP, prior to you becoming the MP, you promised to champion the cause of women in the constituency. The women, as usual, believed you because you are also a human being like them. They knew you cannot deceive them, and as such voted in their numbers for you. It’s thus surprising that for fifteen years now, they’ve not seen you doing much to champion their cause. The situation has grown worse to the extent that the women are now feeling ashamed to associate themselves with you. Even some of your own ‘Azanto Girls’ have not seen their lot been improved. Painfully, issues of girl-child abuse in the second-cycle institutions which have been raised by some writers have not seen any response from you. You remained mute on them like I wouldn’t want to say, a 'Dead Goat'. Some members of your own campaign team were allegedly involved in such nasty sexual scandals and not a single word of caution or a piece of advice has been heard from you. Is it that you are pleased with those sexual abuses on those poor students or is a matter of you remaining and maintaining your silence since members of your own campaign team are allegedly involved? I don’t know whether you are aware these alleged sexual abuses have been affecting the performance of those innocent girls in those institutions? If the former MCE (Hon Nuhu Putiahi) is perhaps unconcerned and perhaps doing a cover-up for the alleged perpetrators of those crimes, why don't you take the bull by its horn and protect these poor and innocent girls?

Honourable, please stop sleeping on your job. The saddest thing happening under your administration is your penchant of lies and distortions. Though the former MCE is an expert in telling lies, you seem to be developing a strong profile of lies and if care is not taken, you may soon overtake him. Honourable, your lies, especially that your fraud RASHPEL Foundation which collapse peoples’ businesses during and after the 2016 general election. I'm pleading with you if you can retrieve my grandmother’s 25 Ghana cedis she deposits with your fraud foundation back to her. If not, on judgement day, she won't forgive you.

On the other hand, the then MCE who is now vying to become the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of NDC (Hon Nuhu Putiahi), you lied of constructing a full-fledged dam in Kpankoree when there was not even a rat-hole constructed by you there. That particular site where you claimed the dam is located is still there empty and dry, though you made the media to report such lies and fabrications. The people of Kpankoree have not gone over this when you lied again that you supplied farmers from Busah, Jonga and Kperisi with fertilizers and other farming inputs. You claimed that you did that with the support of an NGO called, Needy Ghana. Honourable you know what you told the world is a lie and a fabrication. At least in Boli, leading members of the NDC are denying knowledge of what you claimed though usually, it’s they that usually benefit from your ‘benevolence’. People are now wondering what the people of Boli have done to you such that you can continue lying of helping them when in reality you are praying for its destruction.

Hon. Rashid Pelpuo, I have much to tell you about the state of affairs you left the constituency in or making the constituency to suffer. You are not visible in the constituency or vocal in the House of Parliament. You don’t participate in Parliamentary debates neither do you send forward the problems of your constituency to the House of Parliament. You need to actually wake up from your deep sleep on the job. Maybe the statement your flagbearer has encouraged all NDC MP’s including your very self to be 'Dead Goats'.

Hon. Rashid Pelpuo, I want to inform you that if this attitude should continue, you will miss several opportunities to get in contact with every important stakeholders and collaborators who can help solve our problems.

Also, if you have so soon forgotten the volume of other works to be done which are so dear to the people of Wa Central constituency, I have listed just a few here for you.

T I Ahmadiya SHS campus need to be tired with the MP’s Common Fund From Wa to Charee road needs to be tired with the MP’s Common Fund Fallahia JHS need to be speed up with the MP’s Common Fund Nakore road need to be tired with the MP’s Common Fund From Busah road to Wa need to be tired with the MP’s Common Fund

We can't rely only on municipal Assembly funds to constructs all these projects.

It is clear from the above that the constituency needs the total commitment of its representatives “up there” to help resolve its numerous problems.

This greatly underscores, the reason why I Dodoo Zongo Adil is greatly disappointed in your refusal to perform very important national assignments for the constituency.

I want you to note that your constituents are gradually getting disappointed in you and are still seriously monitoring your efficiency as our representative and mouthpiece. The decision to continue representing the people of Wa central constituency in parliament does not lie with you but with the people you are neglecting today, time will tell.

Thank you

God bless you, Honourable,

God bless Wa central constituency

God bless our homeland Ghana

......Sing.......

Dodoo Zongo Adil

NPP Regional Communicator

Contact 0244575787/0208421142