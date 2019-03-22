Wa Holds 1st Agribusiness Fair & Conference

Market-Oriented Agricultural Program (MOAP) under the auspices of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council has held the 1st Agribusiness Fair and Conference at Wa in the Upper West Region, under the theme: “Exploring Agribusiness Opportunities for Investment in Upper West Region.

The conference focused on four thematic areas crucial for transforming agriculture in the region: Agri - Infrastructure, Agri-finance, Agri-Marketing and Youth in Agriculture. The panelists discussed and provided interesting solutions which could harness the region’s potential and addressed some agricultural challenges that are faced by individuals and organizations in both private and public facing.

Delivering the welcome address at the event, Mr. Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, Deputy Upper West Regional Minister stated that the maiden Agribusiness Fair and Conference held at Wa “provides a platform for development partners, farmers, farmer-based organizations and other stakeholders to meet, deliberate on issues and network to promote agribusiness in the region.” He also encouraged enterprises to take advantage of the large market the region provides and establish offices in the region.

“As a region, we organized this fair to among other things let our people become conscious of the fact that agriculture has assumed a business dimension globally” he stated.

The Minister of State in charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr Nurah Gyiele, delivering the key note address, thanked MOAP for the continuous support in promoting competitiveness of agricultural producers and other actors such as processors, traders and service providers in the agricultural Value Chain to compete in both national and international markets.

He said, “it is my cherished hope that with joined efforts and sustained interest in agricultural investment, we will create flourishing agribusinesses that will spur accelerated rural transformation, create jobs and improve livelihoods of the people here and Ghanaians in general.”

Dr. Elke Stumpf, Head of MOAP in her remarks stated that the maiden Agribusiness Fair and Conference presents a window of opportunities for the region with interesting potential for thriving businesses irrespective of the challenges in the agribusiness sector. “MOAP looks forward to working with all stakeholders towards the transformation of Agribusiness into an inclusive equitable, climate-smart oriented model supporting the development of the crucial rural areas,” Dr. Elke Stumpf stated.

The conference was followed by the official opening of the business fair by Hon. Dr. Nurah Gyiele, Hon. Amidu Issahaku Chinnia and Mr. Roberto Schiliro, Head of Infrastructure and Sustainable Development at the EU. In all, over 40 private- and public-sector stakeholders including the districts in the region participated in the fair and showcased agricultural innovations, technology.

MOAP, is a joint initiative between the European Union (EU), German Corporation, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and implemented by GIZ. MOAP to create an enabling environment for investment and agricultural infrastructure, to enhance quality in agricultural production, to increase income and to create jobs along the value chains.