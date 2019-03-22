Youth Group Claims NDC Has Sidelined Opare Addo

The concerned youth group of Kwahu of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the National Executives of the party have sidelined the National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo.

In a statement issued by group and signed by its Chairman, Mustapha Adams, copied to the media indicated that Opare Addo has been pushed to a darker corner, and has been blindfolded from seeing anything going on in their party.

ALLOW MR. GEORGE OPARE ADDO TO WORK

Comrades, the misty atmosphere in Akuapem South and North can only be cleared when our own is allowed without hindrance, to discharge his mandate as National Youth Organizer of our Great party.

We the Concerned NDC Youth of Kwehu are with heavy hearts today upon discovering how the national executives of our party seem not to recognize Pablo as such.

We have intercepted some information indicating a purported sidelining of Comrade George Opare Addo because he is seen not to be in support of Mr. Mahama.

The content of the intercepted information has been weighed and crossed checked. Our conclusion is that, truly, Pablo has been pushed to a darker corner, blinding him from seeing anything going on in our party.

Yes, he said it in an interview with Okay FM that the people voted for him based on competence, and on substance. That was his campaign message which was bought by the electorates.

This doesn't mean he is in support of the NPP's rage on Mahama as incompetent.

He again said, "I am goal getter and work towards attaining them, and I believe that my target is to REBRAND the NDC and make it more attractive to the youth of our great nation". This was on 29th October 2018 in response to an allegation that he won through vote buying.

This has no malice nor evil intents.

We have also heard how the flagbearer of NDC JDM wants to use people like Brogya Genfi, the former Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Pablo's contender in the just ended national elections to undermine our Brother to shine in the party, but whether anyone likes it or not, he has been duly elected and must be given an audience in the party.

We want to be emphatic and audibly clear here that Hon. George Opare Addo is our source of motivation and inspiration. He is our mentor and example. Once he is disregarded and made worthless, Once he is tamed by sidelining him, Once he is not made useful in the party, we the Concerned NDC youth for Kwahu WILL ACCORDINGLY ADVICE OURSELVES.

We, therefore, plead with those in the circles of Mahama to note that making Pablo irrelevant means we are equally not needed in the battle in 2020.

Therefore, I believe he would be made to function fully as a National Youth Organiser. Remember, he is the same person who diligently discharged his duties as Municipal Chief Executive here in Akuapem North under Mahama.

If Akuapem North and South count in the NDC, then let our brother also Counts, because he is soil of the land.

Signed!

Mustapha Adams

Chairman- Concern Youth of NDC in Akwapim North and South

To all media houses