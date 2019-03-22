NPP Communicators Undergo Training At Kintampo

As part of preparations towards winning the 2020 elections, NPP Communicators and Serial Callers in the Kintampo North Constituency over the weekend completed a training programme at the Kintampo College of Health and Well-Being

The training programme which was organised and sponsored by Afro-Vision Media Consul is aimed at building the capacity of party communicators with the view to strengthening their communication skills in readiness for the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential elections

In his closing remarks, Dr. Kwaku Anane-Gyinde, Senior Partner of Afro-Vision Media Consul, reminded participants on the need and importance of effective communication to the realisation of the core purpose and objectives of every political organisation.

According to him, all the excellent policies, programmes and achievements of government would mean very little if such policy initiatives and programmes are not effectively communicated to the understanding of the ordinary Ghanaian

This, he argues, requires that party communicators at all levels are given some basic training to enable them to explain these policies, programmes, and achievements and how they directly affect the lives of the ordinary people.

Dr. Anane-Gyinde insisted that all politics is local and as such party communicators should be able to fashion, package and deliver their messages to suit and reflect local needs and conditions adding “It was our failure to relate our achievements to the needs and aspirations of Ghanaians that cost the NPP, the 2008 elections”

He noted that although the NPP under President Kuffour had undertaken massive infrastructural projects across the country and also introduced new policy intervention, the NPP still lost the 2008, which clearly indicates that well-intentioned policies and programmes alone are not enough to win elections in Ghana Dr. Anane-Gyinde announced that discussions are underway to extend the training programmes to other parts of the country.

The Director of Communication for the Kintampo North Constituency, Mr. Amoako Frimpong Benjamin, thanked Dr. Anane-Gyinde for organising and sponsoring the workshop and said more of such programmes on regular basis would be needed to prosecute the 2020 elections

For his part, the Constituency secretary Mallam Dawuda Mohammad urged party supporters to keep faith with the party and called on them to use the internal party mechanisms to resolve whatever differences they may have. Participants were taken through topics including, effective communication, barriers to effective communication, overcoming barriers to communication, making the message relevant, content, packaging and delivery.

Afro-Vision Media Consul is a Ghanaian- owned and German-based media organisation that has been organising training programmes and Workshop for Political party communicators for nearly two decades.

It has organised similar programmes in Germany, Belgium, East, and Central Africa.